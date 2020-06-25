Farm Credit of the Virginias activates service initiative to support rural communities

Published Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Farm Credit of the Virginias has launched a service initiative distributing a total of $6,500 to essential institutions serving its rural communities across its footprint spanning Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland.

In an effort to support its rural communities, particularly those individuals working in essential roles and on the front lines of the healthcare and food security workforce, the FCV executive leadership team approved funding for each of its branch locations to provide a $250 monetary donation to a local organization of their choice or provide meals to local first-responder units or institutions benefiting the community in their footprint.

Robert Frazee, Interim CEO, shared, “We’re fortunate to be in a financial position that allows us to provide support to our community, particularly during difficult times. Words cannot express our appreciation for the essential workers and institutions that have strengthened our rural communities since the onset of the coronavirus, and long before it. From the healthcare units and first-responder’s diligent stewardship of public health, to the farmers and food banks lending food security, all have played a role in our shared journey dealing with this pandemic. This service initiative is our small gesture of thanks.”

The list of local beneficiaries included the Prince William Area Disaster Relief Fund, Bedford VA Farmer’s Market, Feeding Seniors/Saving Businesses, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Botetourt Resource Center Inc., Central WV Community Action, Feeding America Southwest Virginia, Food for Preston, God’s Pit Crew, Harvest Child Care Ministries, Local Food Hub, Love Outreach Food Pantry, WVU Jackson General Hospital, South Boston Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, RMH Nuclear, Hardy County Sheriff’s Department, Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department, G&W Ambulance Service, Madison Emergency Services Association Food Pantry, Open Door Café, Piedmont Environmental Council, Rockbridge SPCA, The Ampersand Pantry Project, Franklin County Giving Gardens, and more.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments