Farm Credit associations donate $40K to Federation of Virginia Food Banks

Colonial Farm Credit, MidAtlantic Farm Credit and Farm Credit of the Virginias – the three Farm Credit associations serving the Commonwealth of Virginia – made a recent collaborative donation totaling $40,000 to the Federation of Virginia Food Banks.

The donation will fund the Federation of Virginia Food Banks’ Farms to Food Banks Initiative, in which the Federation and its’ member food banks have prioritized partnerships with local growers to support the regional ag economy and increase the supply of fresh, nutritious foods available to Virginians facing food insecurity.

Eddie Oliver, Federation of Virginia Food Banks executive director, shared, “Our ‘Farms to Food Banks’ initiative is a key component of our mission to improve nutrition security and empower strong, healthy communities throughout the Commonwealth. Virginia growers produce some of the best, most nutritious food in the world, and we want to make more of it available to the families we serve. We are incredibly grateful to our Farm Credit partners for sharing our vision and investing in it.”

Farm Credit of the Virginia’s CEO Brad Cornelius, said, “Farm Credit is a mission-driven organization. Our commitment to supporting agriculture and our rural communities goes beyond providing reliable financial services. Our long-standing partnership with the Federation of Virginia Food Banks to advance their hunger-relief efforts in the commonwealth allows us to ensure meals are available to food insecure families in our region while also benefitting our hardworking farmers – a win-win in our book!”

For more information about Farm Credit of the Virginias and their rural community support efforts, visit www.farmcreditofvirginias.com/about/community-support.