Farm Bureau hay bale contest accepting entries

Entries are being accepted through Nov. 1 for the annual Hay Bale Decorating Contest sponsored by Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s Women’s Committee.

Originally created to encourage promotional displays among county Farm Bureaus, the contest has been expanded. In addition to county Farm Bureaus, it is open to businesses and organizations such as feed and supply retailers, equipment dealers, farmers’ markets, FFA chapters, 4-H clubs and local government agencies. Past entries have featured hay bales painted and decorated to resemble tractors and farm animals.

Participants may use round or square bales and will display their entries in public. Contest applications and photos of each entry are due Nov. 1.

Trophies will be awarded to winners in four categories: Best Promotional Display; Most Creative Display; Best Agricultural Theme; and Best Agribusiness, FFA, 4-H or School Display. Winners will be recognized Nov. 27 at the VFBF Annual Convention in Hot Springs.

An online application and contest details are available at vafb.com/membership-at-work/farmers-in-action/womens-program. For more information, contact Angela Haskovec, VFBF senior program coordinator, at angela.haskovec@vafb.com or 804-290-1031.

