Farm Bureau has ‘20:20 Vision’ for agricultural safety

Published Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

A recent report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that agricultural activities like logging, fishing and farming are among the 34 deadliest jobs in the U.S.

To encourage safe farming practices, Virginia Farm Bureau Federation will promote agriculture and rural safety and health as part of the 2020 Ag Safety Awareness Week, March 1-7.

This year’s theme is “20:20 Vision on Ag Safety,” which aims to reduce the number of work-related injuries and deaths on farms by promoting safe practices and increasing public awareness.

Each March, the American Farm Bureau Federation organizes a week to highlight farm safety. During that time, agricultural groups focus on safety in confined animal spaces, safe equipment operation and electrical safety.

“The Virginia Farm Bureau Safety Advisory Committee really is committed to trying to resolve the issues that relate to farm safety in Virginia, and [farmers’] health as well,” said Dana Fisher, VFBF senior field district services director. “We’ve got a website we hope that folks will use to find all the resources that they can.”

Eddie Reynolds Jr., a farmer in Bedford County, was killed in April 2019 when the driver of a truck attempted to pass his tractor in a no-passing zone.

“When you are driving in a rural area, you always need to be on the lookout for slow-moving vehicles,” said Janet Brooking of Drive Smart Virginia. As part of the Farm Bureau’s safety awareness campaign, drivers are encouraged to practice patience, allow time and space to pass slow-moving equipment and use proper signals.

“Investing in agricultural safety is critically important for farmers,” noted VFBF President Wayne F. Pryor. “By focusing on safety and health in our agricultural communities, we’re able to help save lives and resources through the prevention of injuries and lost time on the job.”

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”