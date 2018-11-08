Farm Bureau gearing up to drive agriculture forward at convention

A wide variety of speakers at this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention will be steering the event’s Driving Agriculture Forward theme.

This year’s largest gathering of farmers in the state will take place Nov. 27-29 at The Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs. Convention participants will hear keynote remarks from best-selling author Michele Payn at Tuesday’s Farm to Table Luncheon. Payn’s latest book, Food Truths from Farm to Table, became a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon and features interviews with U.S. farmers who dispel common misconceptions about agriculture.

American Farm Bureau Federation Vice President Scott VanderWal, a third-generation corn, soybean and cattle producer in South Dakota, will share updates on federal farm policy during the convention’s general session on Wednesday afternoon.

Marketing executive Kevin Brown will speak during Wednesday’s Fellowship Luncheon. Brown is an author and motivational speaker who is passionate about helping people expand their vision and develop their potential. His rural upbringing in Muskegon, Mich., taught him the value of hard work and determination.

Tuesday’s educational workshops will focus on the state cattle checkoff, direct marketing, addressing local issues and building relationships with elected officials, and communicating effectively with print and broadcast news outlets.

“While our organization has been around for a long time, I like to think that we are always advancing Farm Bureau and our industry,” noted VFBF President Wayne F. Pryor. “Driving Agriculture Forward is something we’re working hard to do every day.”

Among members who are driving agriculture forward are VFBF Young Farmers, who will compete in the annual Discussion Meet final on Tuesday. The 2018 winner will be announced Wednesday morning, along with the winner of the Young Farmers Achievement Award.

The convention will conclude Thursday with the election of VFBF officers and directors.

