Farm Bureau: Farmers want clean water, clear rules
Virginia Farm Bureau Federation President Wayne F. Pryor, a Goochland County hay and grain producer, comments on the pending replacement of the Waters of the United States Rule.
“Today’s repeal of the Waters of the United States rule is good news for farmers, who have faced a web of confusing and unclear rules related to our land-use decisions. Federal regulations shouldn’t be a game of ‘gotcha,’ and landowners should have fair warning about what activities are regulated and what landscape features are protected.
“Virginia’s farmers want to preserve the natural resources on our farms for our children, and for their children. The commonwealth recognizes about 1,500 farms that have been in the same family for more than 100 years. We want to leave something of inherent and lasting value. Moreover, we want to leave behind more than a business; we want to leave a legacy.
“That legacy includes clean water, and we look forward to a solution that is workable for our farms and our communities.”
