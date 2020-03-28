Farm Bureau creates COVID-19 informational webpage for farmers

Published Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia Farm Bureau Federation has created a new resource on its website to provide farmers with current information relating to COVID-19 and its impact on their livelihoods.

“Virginia Farm Bureau remains committed to providing our producer members and all Virginia farmers with timely and relevant information related to farm operations during this public health challenge,” said Pam Wiley, the organization’s communications director.

Located at vafb.com/farmerresources, the page includes material related to farmers’ ability to acquire supplies and transport farm products, an update on the ability of foreign laborers to acquire visas through the federal H-2A program, and information on how to contact state and federal agencies that provide agricultural support services.

It also connects visitors with resources from Virginia Cooperative Extension and provides information about U.S. Department of Agriculture farm service centers, including operating hours, closures and answers to frequently asked questions.

VFBF President Wayne F. Pryor, a Goochland County hay and grain producer, said the COVID-19 pandemic “is presenting challenges to which we must adapt, and adapt we will. Farm Bureau was created to advocate for farmers, and we are collaborating with state and federal agencies and agricultural and forestry organizations to identify and address producer concerns.”

For families at home with school-age children, the page provides a link to educational resources created by Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. Those include virtual farm tours, downloadable activities and a link to the Agriculture in the Classroom Facebook page, where videotaped instruction is offered three times a week.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments