Family displaced by Thursday morning structure fire in Albemarle County

Published Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, 1:55 pm

Career and volunteer fire rescue units from Albemarle County were dispatched at 4:44 a.m. Thursday to the report of a structure fire on the 5600 block of Brownsville Road.

The first apparatus arrived on scene eight minutes after dispatch. Crews have contained and extinguished the fire.

All occupants were able to safely evacuate the home, and there were no reported injuries at the time of the incident. The family has been displaced by the fire damage and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Albemarle County Office of the Fire Marshal. If the public has any information related to the fire, contact 434-296-5833.