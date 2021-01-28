Families Helping Families announces campaign to help children’s learning during pandemic

Published Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, 2:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Families Helping Families is a new community fund working to overcome obstacles to learning in Albemarle County Public Schools during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

FHF serves students and educators by providing grants directly to Albemarle County public schools.

FHF will also work to help connect families with existing resources in the community.

“There is an imbalance in funding support provided by outside agencies school by school. We know that extra resources allow expanded learning opportunities that occur inside and outside the classrooms. These funds are intended for families and schools to address teaching and learning barriers,” said Dr. Bernard Hairston, assistant superintendent of Albemarle County Public Schools.

FHF is currently raising $150,000 from individuals, businesses, and foundations to help overcome obstacles for kids trying to learn during this difficult time. Within the next 3 years, the group hopes to raise $500,000 to support ongoing student learning needs.

The fund is managed by the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, and gifts are tax-deductible.

Research shows that race, social, and economic status continue to correlate with which students are successful in school. Families Helping Families works for equity by creating stronger working relationships with families and communities to ensure each student’s success.

As the name suggests, Families Helping Families is made up of Albemarle County families volunteering to help with this initiative.

One mother who works as a graphic designer is mentoring Desi, an eighth grade student at Jack Jouett Middle School.

Desi built the FHF website and is helping manage social media.

“I hope this reaches a lot of people who need help. Our community is coming together to help each other not only during these hard times with COVID, but afterwards as well. I am happy to do what I can so that a classmate or another student can have help,” Desi said.

For questions about the fund or how to make a donation, email familieshf@gmail.com, call 434-260-1079, or visit www.albemarlefhf.org.

Related

Comments