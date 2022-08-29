Fall is approaching, but so is the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season
It’s been a quiet hurricane season thus far, but September through mid-October is historically Virginia’s most active hurricane period, and the Atlantic hurricane season continues through Nov. 30.
Conditions are still in place for an above-average hurricane season, according to the annual mid-season update from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Climate Prediction Center, a division of the National Weather Service.
Floods, not winds, are the most costly consequence of hurricanes. Flood insurance is the best way for residents to protect their property and the lives they’ve worked hard to build. There’s still time to get this coverage during this hurricane season.
Here’s what Virginians need to know about flood insurance:
- One inch of water in an average home can cause more than $25,000 in damages.
- Standard homeowner’s and renter’s policies don’t cover flood damage.
- Renters can obtain a contents-only flood insurance policy to protect belongings.
- A new flood insurance policy can take up to 30 days to become effective.
“The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation urges everyone to understand their flood risk and take steps now to protect their property from flood damage. Anywhere it can rain, it can flood, so it’s important that Virginians have flood insurance coverage,” said Wendy Howard-Cooper, DCR director of dam safety and floodplain management programs.
“Unfortunately, many homeowners and renters don’t have flood insurance, putting them at greater risk as we experience more frequent, severe and widespread flooding. With hurricane season nearing its peak, now is a great time to take the necessary steps to be sure you are covered in case of a flood. Know your risk, protect your property and get flood insurance now.”
DCR’s Division of Dam Safety and Floodplain Management works closely with communities statewide to strengthen local floodplain ordinances and to help them comply with requirements of the National Flood Insurance Program. DCR also offers financial assistance to localities to help mitigate the effects of flooding.
Learn about buying flood insurance at FloodSmart.gov, or contact an insurance agent.
For more information, go to www.dcr.virginia.gov/floodawareness.