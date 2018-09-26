Fairfax woman named Miss State Fair

Anna Kelly of Fairfax is the 2019 Miss State Fair of Virginia. She was crowned Sept. 22 and will make appearances at the 2018 State Fair of Virginia, which will be held Sept. 28 through Oct. 7 at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County.

Kelly, 22, earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Auburn University and aspires to earn a master’s degree in political management.

Her personal platform is “End the Apathy Epidemic: Promoting Youth Political Engagement.” She said politics had a major influence on her life while she was growing up just outside Washington in a politically outspoken family.

“My generation stands in an incredible position of power,” Kelly said. “In today’s polarized political climate, it is our job to step up to the plate and work to ensure the government we receive is a good one. It is my goal as Miss State Fair of Virginia to show young people that, contrary to what they might believe, we do have a voice and it’s about time we used it.”

Kelly succeeds the 2018 Miss State Fair of Virginia, Carlehr Swanson of Henrico County.

McKay Magness of Chesterfield County was named Miss State Fair of Virginia Outstanding Teen; Davion Washington of Richmond was named Miss State Fair of Virginia Teen in Training; and Maria Diaz of Henrico County was named Miss State Fair of Virginia Princess. The pageant awarded more than $1,425 in scholarship funds. Several renewable $23,000 scholarships to Hollins University also were awarded to contestants in their junior and senior years of high school.

All contestants will compete in the Miss Virginia pageant next summer.

The 2018 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 28 through Oct. 7. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.

