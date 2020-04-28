Facelift: What does it entail?

Published Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020, 4:26 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

With the right plastic surgeon, a facelift becomes a safe procedure that will make you look younger by improving your appearance and minimizing aging signs. Before getting a facelift, you should always talk to your doctor and find out useful insights regarding this operation.

What Is a Facelift?

Aging-relates issues like saggy skin and wrinkles can be fixed through a facelift, which is also known as rhytidectomy. This surgical operation lifts the features of your face while also tightening your facial tissues and muscles. During a facelift, the doctor can remove excess skin, which will smooth out skin creases.

One thing you should be aware of is that a facelift doesn’t include eye lift or brow lift. If you want, you can ask the surgeon to do all three at the same time. Normally, a facelift targets about two-thirds of the bottom part of your face and sometimes also the neck.

Who Should Get a Facelift?

Many people can undergo a facelift procedure safely:

Healthy individuals without any medical conditions;

People who might suffer from minor health issues that don’t interfere with the post-surgery healing process;

Individuals with realistic expectations regarding the things a facelift implies and its possible results.

How Does This Procedure Work?

During a facelift operation, your doctor will reposition the tissue under your face skin, and he or she will remove any excess fat storages. All these are made to:

Smooth out skin creases;

Tighten your facial skin and lift your features;

Get rid of sagging skin.

What Does a Facelift Entail?

All facelift procedures have many similarities but also some differences, based on the patient’s desired results as well as the type of surgery. You can opt for the standard facelift or choose to get a mini-facelift, which is a less invasive procedure.

Unlike a regular facelift, mini-facelifts feature limited incisions and reduced recovery. This choice, together with the right time to get a facelift, is very personal decisions that you should make after talking to your doctor.

Incisions are normally made within your hairline, behind the ears, or near the temples. This way, they won’t be noticed until they heal. The surgeon can either remove your excess skin or redistribute it from the face. Both connective tissue and underlying muscles are tightened.

How Long Does the Operation Take?

A regular facelift takes about 3-4 hours. A mini-facelift takes less. More complex surgeries could last 5 to 6 hours, especially if you ask your doctor to combine the facelift with brow or eyelid rejuvenation.

Are There Any Side Effects?

Swelling and tightness might appear after a facelift, but they will usually go away in just a couple of days. These are normal, and you shouldn’t worry about them. Also, to be on the safe side and for your own peace of mind, you should always return for a post-surgery appointment so that your doctor can overview your recovery.

Facelifts aren’t as risky as other plastic surgeries because, during the operation, no bones are broken. So, even if it lasts several hours, if done correctly by an experienced and certified surgeon, this procedure doesn’t damage or harm a patient in any way.

Is a Facelift Permanent?

You could consider the effects of this procedure as permanent ones because they last up to 15 years. You will look younger and refreshed for a very long period. Nevertheless, this medical procedure won’t stop the aging process. Your face’s features will continue to age but, due to the facelift, the aging signs will be minimized and hardly noticed.

After a certain age, issues like skin laxity and sun damage can make you look less appealing. That would be a good time to consider a facelift that provides rejuvenation to your facial features. Minimally invasive facelifts will help you achieve a refreshed and natural look. Everybody will see how great you will without being able to tell whether or not you underwent a surgical procedure.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments