Facebook partnering with Dominion Energy on solar project

Facebook will purchase environmental attributes generated by a Dominion Energy solar facility in the works in Greensville County.

Sadler Solar, a 100 MW facility, was approved by the Virginia State Corporation Commission on Jan. 22, and is expected to become operational by the end of 2020.

Sadler joins eight other Dominion Energy solar projects in Virginia and North Carolina that support Facebook’s operations with renewable energy.

“Partnerships with companies like Facebook help drive the addition of renewable energy to the grid,” said Emil Avram, Dominion Energy’s vice president of business development. “We are honored to work with them to help meet their sustainability goals as well as continue to expand renewable energy across the Dominion Energy service area.”

“We are proud to continue to grow our partnership with Dominion Energy by adding this new 100-MW project to the grid,” said Urvi Parekh, head of renewable energy at Facebook. “Since 2017, this partnership has resulted in over 690 MW of new solar energy in Virginia and North Carolina and has helped strengthen the renewable energy market in the region.”

This partnership helps to enable Facebook’s goal of supporting its global operations with 100% renewable energy in 2020. Partnerships with voluntary renewable energy buyers like Facebook are important to making possible Dominion Energy’s goal of adding 3,000 MW of new solar and wind energy in operation or under development in Virginia by 2022.

