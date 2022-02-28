Eye on the sky: Staunton Public Library offers telescopes for check out

The Staunton Public Library will offer two telescopes for patrons to check out for recreational and educational use beginning this week.

The telescopes were donated by a private citizen, an amateur astronomer in the community who raised the funds for the telescopes independently, from local businesses and individuals.

Both telescopes are Zhumell Z114 Portable Reflector Dobsonian Telescopes, featuring high-end parabolic mirrors for brighter views, 1.25” 25mm eyepieces for wide field views, 1.25” 10mm eyepiece for higher magnification, and Red Dot Finders for precision. These tabletop telescopes are portable, durable and meant for a wide variety of ages and abilities.

“We love to be able to offer nontraditional items for our patrons,” said Public Services Librarian Ali McCue who is thrilled to add telescopes to Staunton’s Library of Things, “like our music equipment and now, these amazing telescopes. We are so grateful to the donor for giving our community this incredible gift!”

Check out rules for the telescopes are:

There is a two-week checkout period for adult cardholders in good standing.

No holds or renewals can be placed on the telescopes.

Telescopes must be returned to staff at the Staunton Public Library. They may not be returned to the Augusta County or Waynesboro libraries.

The Library will be hosting a naming contest for the two telescopes March 1-31. The public will be able to share their ideas through comment on the Library’s Facebook or Instagram pages, or submit suggestions in the telescope naming contest boxes on either the first or ground floor desks of the Library. Winning names will be announced by April 5.

Plans for an outdoor stargazing program for the public are in the works and will be announced on social media and on the library’s website www.StauntonLibrary.com.