Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passes House Judiciary

Published Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019, 12:05 am

The Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) Act of 2019, H.R. 1236, passed out of the House Judiciary Committee’s gun violence prevention markup, moving it one step closer to a vote on the House floor. The bipartisan legislation was introduced by Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA) and co-led by Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA).

“This is a historic day in the fight to end senseless gun violence. I am deeply proud that our Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed through the Judiciary Committee and is one step closer to a vote on the House floor,” said Rep. Salud Carbajal. “ERPO laws are common sense—they keep guns out of the hands of those who are deemed a threat, they protect due process, keep our communities safe and save lives.”

“The Extreme Risk Protection Order Act is such an important step forward in combatting gun violence,” said Rep. Don Beyer. “Our bipartisan legislation would give state and local law enforcement a powerful tool to address mass shootings, suicides, domestic violence, and so many other forms of gun violence. It would help save lives while also respecting Americans’ due process rights. I look forward to voting for this bill on the House Floor soon, and strongly urge my Senate colleagues to take forceful action immediately to stop gun violence.”

“Congress can and must do more to address gun violence in our country. This bill is bipartisan and has already proven to work in a number of states. And while Senator McConnell single-handedly prevents commonsense gun safety measures from moving forward, House Democrats will continue to do the work the American people expect from us,” said Rep. Ted Deutch. “I was proud to vote for this bill tonight and I look forward to casting my vote on the House floor very soon.”

The ERPO Act, also known as a ‘red flag’ law, is a bill to temporarily keep guns out of the hands of those who are deemed a threat to themselves or others. It establishes a grant program to incentivize states to adopt extreme risk laws that would reduce gun deaths and injuries, while protecting due process rights. After the Judiciary Committee markup, the bill also includes an amendment to create a federal extreme risk protection order program. The bill will now move to the House floor for final passage.