Expert slot tips that can ensure victory

Published Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, 12:32 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

We have to be honest – there are no amount of hints and tips that can really ensure victory if victory to you means winning every time you play (and winning big). That’s an impossible claim, and we’re not making it. If, however, victory means not losing every penny you have, not becoming addicted, and not losing your love of slots, then we can help. Read on to find online slot tips here.

Look At The Odds

One of the interesting things about slots is that they come in a variety of different shapes and sizes. There will be all kinds of themes to play, and this is both a good thing (because it’s exciting and makes it even more fun) and a bad one. The reason it might be viewed negatively is that it can mean people get distracted and they don’t look at the odds of each machine, instead focusing on the theme and how great the graphics are. This should all be ignored until you check out the RTP of the games and then, when you’ve found a good one, you can then determine whether the slot is worth playing when you look at the theme too.

Set A Time Limit

The RTP is always going to favour the casino, even if it’s just a slight advantage. A time limit will help you to cut your losses before they get too bad. Remember, even if you’re doing well, the law of averages states that you will eventually lose, and having a time limit is going to mitigate that fact somewhat.

Have A Budget

Time management is crucial, but so is having a financial budget in place. Without one, you could accidentally spend far too much without even realising it, and when this happens you might leave yourself in financial difficulties and not be able to pay important bills on time, if at all. This spiral will only get worse, especially if you try to chase your losses by betting more and more in the hopes of a big win.

The best way to play is to have a set amount of money you can afford to lose and play with that. Any wins can be set aside for next time, and if you don’t win anything at all, you won’t be any worse off.

Use Demo Games

Slots are, for the most part, games of chance, so it might not seem like a good way to spend your time if you decide you want to practice the game. Despite the chance element, using a demo mode on a slot will give you an idea of what the game feels like and how much you like it. You won’t want to have spent money to play something that, in the end, just doesn’t appeal.

When you’re ready to play, you’ll be much more confident when it comes to the game, and you’ll know how much money you want to bet per spin which helps you budget too.

Related

Comments