Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
expert brace yourself for virginias sharpest drop in home sales in over a decade
Local

Expert: Brace yourself for Virginia’s sharpest drop in home sales in over a decade

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
house for sale
(© nopparat – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia’s largest trade association has released its “2023 Economic & Housing Market Forecast” predicting what is ahead for the Commonwealth.

“Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” says Virginia REALTORS® chief economist Ryan Price.

Price said that he expects the slowdown will continue in 2023, as higher interest rates will continue to stifle market activity.

“Even with the slower sales activity this year, prices continue to trend upward because of the limited supply. However, it’s likely that we will see price growth slow down in the coming year,” said Virginia REALTORS® 2022 president Denise Ramey.

Here are some additional findings in the market forecast:

  • Total jobs in Virginia: In 2023, the forecast is for 0.3 percent more jobs to be added than in 2022 (approximately 13,000 jobs). As economic conditions continue to weaken nationally and here in Virginia, job growth will level out in 2023.
  • Unemployment: Virginia’s unemployment rate is expected to rise in 2023, climbing to 3.5 percent by the end of the year, 0.7 percent higher than 2022.
  • Home sales: Projections are for a decrease in sales in 2023, 2.5 percent lower than Virginia home sales in 2022. The market slowdown is being driven by rising mortgage rates, climbing prices and tight inventory conditions, all of which combined are leaving more buyers on the sidelines.
  • Home prices: Predicts the 2023 median home price in Virginia to increase by 2.9 percent over 2022. While home prices will still see an upward trajectory in many markets around the state, the pace of growth will continue to ease in the coming year.
  • New housing permits: Predictions are for a 3.6 percent reduction in new housing starts in Virginia in 2023. Demand for new homes has softened, and housing starts have dipped, a trend that will continue next year.
  • Mortgage rates: It is expected that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate will gradually recede to approximately 5.2 percent by December of 2023, down from where they are now.

For more details on the Virginia REALTORS® 2023 Economic & Housing Market Forecast, click here.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Elaine Luria
, ,

U.S. Navy’s WAVES to be honored in House Resolution
Rebecca Barnabi
cyber security awareness month
,

Virginia faces one attack every second: Tips to stay ‘cyber safe’
Crystal Graham

The Virginia Information Technologies Agency is supporting and promoting a Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign throughout October.

scrabble game
, ,

All in the family: Tax credit refund would encourage more adoptions
Rebecca Barnabi

New legislation aims to support lower-income families seeking to adopt by making the federal tax credit fully refundable.

acc football

UNC QB Drake Maye heads up Week 5 ACC Football Player of the Week honorees
Sports Desk
hotel lobby
,

Hotels report staffing shortages but some improvements since May
Crystal Graham
abigail garfield

Albemarle County: Police seek missing teen who may be with friends in Waynesboro
News Desk
uva basketball
,

Former UVA recruiting target London Johnson to play for G League Ignite
Chris Graham