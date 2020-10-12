Experience Virginia’s fall foliage at Stable Craft Brewing’s Fall Harvest Party

Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill offers the perfect venue and party to celebrate fall in Virginia at its Fall Harvest Party on Saturday, Oct. 17 from noon-10 p.m.

As part of the festivities, Stephan Clarke, the World’s Fastest Pumpkin Carver, will attempt to break his Guinness World Record for speed carving a single pumpkin.

In addition, Clarke will carve Jack O’ Lanterns for guests at the party.

The schedule for the Fall Harvest Party includes the following activities:

12-5 p.m. Grab the Oktoberfest Glass (while supplies last)

Grab the Oktoberfest Glass (while supplies last) 2:30-3 p.m. 60 Foot Pumpkin Drop

60 Foot Pumpkin Drop 3 p.m. Socially-Distanced Stein Hoist

Socially-Distanced Stein Hoist 3:30-6 p.m. World’s Fastest Pumpkin Carver: Stephen Clarke

In addition to all of the festivities, Stable Craft will be releasing a special Funnel Cake and Cotton Candy Festival Stout as well as a saison for the day.

Look for a special Harvest Party menu that day featuring delicious fall fair foods like fried ham, cheddar and apple hand pies and fried funnel cakes.

For more information and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com.

To RSVP for the Fall Harvest Party, follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing/.

