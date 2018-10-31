Expect traffic delays in Clarke County Nov. 1-3 at intersection of Route 340/50/17

Traffic delays are possible Thursday through Saturday at the intersection of Route 340 and Route 50/17 in Clarke County. Milling and paving operations on both highways require alternating lane closures as follows:

Thursday, November 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Southbound Route 340 alternating closures of the right turn lane, center through lane and left turn lane. This is for milling and the base layer of paving.

Friday, November 2, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:

Northbound Route 340 alternating closures of the right and left through lanes for paving.

Westbound Route 50/17 alternating closures of the right through lane and right turn lane for paving.

Saturday, November 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Westbound Route 50/17 alternating closures of the left through lane and left turn lane for paving.

Southbound Route 340 alternating closures of the right turn lane, center through lane and left turn lane for final-layer paving.

Law enforcement will assist southbound Route 340 motorists and westbound Route 50/17 motorists who need to make right or left turns at the intersection.

Variable message boards have been placed at each approach to the intersection to inform motorists of these lane closures. All work is weather permitting.

