Expect major delays on Interstate 81 northbound in Frederick County on Thursday
Significant traffic delays are possible Thursday on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County due to emergency bridge work in West Virginia. The right lane of northbound I-81 is expected to be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. about three miles north of the Virginia-West Virginia state line.
During the bridge work, northbound I-81 traffic is likely to back up into Frederick County, Virginia. Related congestion is expected on Route 11 in the Winchester area.
Northbound motorists should consider alternate routes including:
- Interstate 66 or Route 7 to Route 340 northbound through Warren and Clarke counties.
- I-81 exit 310 to Route 37 (Winchester bypass) to Route 522 northbound in Frederick County.
Variable message boards along the northbound I-81 and westbound I-66 corridors are warning drivers of the I-81 lane closure.
Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
