Expect left lane closure on southbound Interstate 81 in Augusta County on Friday

The left lane on Interstate 81 southbound will be closed for approximately one hour between mile marker 219 and mile marker 218 on Friday.

The closure activities will begin between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Be alert for workers in this area.

The closure is for reconstruction work by the Virginia State Police resulting from a crash on Saturday, April 3 on I-81 southbound at mile marker 218.3.

This location is between I-81 exit 220 at Route 262 in the Staunton area and I-81 exit 213 at Route 11 near Greenville.

Motorists should expect delays in this area during the closure period.

