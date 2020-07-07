Expect lane closure tonight on U.S. 250 at Free Bridge

Traffic will be restricted overnight tonight on U.S. 250 at Free Bridge just east of Charlottesville. Between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday, a contractor will patch a large pothole that developed in the westbound lanes on the bridge deck.

The contractor will work in a single lane so traffic will be able to flow around the work zone, but motorists should be alert for directional signs and traffic controls as they approach the work zone.

Current traffic conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

