expansion of artificial intelligence company in fairfax to create 117 jobs
Local

Expansion of artificial intelligence company in Fairfax to create 117 jobs

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
Artificial intelligence
(© Zobacz więcej – stock.adobe.com)

A provider of secure and accurate data labeling services to enable artificial intelligence applications will invest $1.4 million to expand headquarters in Fairfax County.

Enabled Intelligence Inc., according to a press release, will add more than 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church. The added space will increase capacity for the company and create 117 new jobs.

“Accelerating the transition of start-ups is one of my administration’s goals, and the expansion of businesses such as Enabled Intelligence in Fairfax County is key to our economic development strategy,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a press release. “We are proud to support this homegrown Virginia business and remain committed to fostering a business climate and training a workforce that supports our corporate partners of all sizes.”

Founded in October 2020, Enabled is an artificial intelligence technology startup that provides sensitive and classified data labeling services and AI algorithm development for government and other critical AI/ML applications. According to a press release, the company’s workforce includes veterans, neurodiverse professionals, individuals with different abilities and data science subject matter experts.

“We are excited to expand our operations here in Virginia,” Enabled Intelligence CEO Peter Kant said in the press release. “Our Fairfax County home is close to our federal customers, and we are able to draw on the highly qualified Virginia workforce of high-tech, neurodiverse professionals and military veterans.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority partnered to secure the project and job creation will be supported through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP).

“The Commonwealth boasts the highest concentration of technology workers in the nation, and Northern Virginia continues to attract and retain top talent that propels the growth of emerging tech businesses like Enabled Intelligence,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said in the press release. “We thank the company for creating 117 high-quality jobs and contributing to the Commonwealth’s growth in the artificial intelligence sector.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

