Expand your palate: Orchard Creek offers food and fun for members and non-members

A golf course, swimming pool and tennis courts may be on the property, and members still enjoy special benefits, but Orchard Creek is no longer Waynesboro’s Country Club.

Owned and operated by Teresa and David Gauldin since January 2020, Orchard Creek offers Sunday Brunch, theme nights on Thursdays and multiple special events.

The dining area is also available for private events.

And you don’t have to be a member to enjoy a Sunday Brunch, a business lunch on Monday afternoon, a special event on Wednesday night or theme night on Thursday.

Small Bites and Wine Tasting on Wednesday night was anything but small. A wine tasting accompanied each of four small dishes, which began with the Braised Duck Bolognese Ragu and El Enemego 2017. The dish provided warmth and comfort along with the Argentinian wine.

Next up was Grilled Italian Lamb Chop and Matthews Cabernet Sauvignon, a wine from Washington state with scents of plum and vanilla, and tastes of red fruits and vanilla bean. The lamb was perfectly flavored and served.

Fontina and Parmesan stuffed Risotto Arancini was the third course with Domaine de la Solitutde, a 2020 wine from France. The scent of a flower bouquet was followed by tastes of cocoa, cherry and licorice. Bites of parmesan and risotto provided additional happiness.

The fourth course was the very satisfying Short Rib Ravioli with a 2019 Pine Ridge Napa Cabernet. The Napa Valley wine smells of Cherry Cola and molasses and provides hints of caramel, vanilla and pumpkin.

Just when you thought enough was enough: no evening is complete without dessert. Participants enjoyed the Barboursville PAXXITO 2018 from Virginia paired with Vanilla Panna Cotta. A dessert wine with scents of apricot, honey and almond, the Barboursville provides tastes of pineapple and honey.

“Chef Emanuel [May] is a wonderful chef,” said Tina Kowlsen of Fishersville at Wednesday night’s event. “Each one of these dishes was paired very perfectly. It was wonderful that he came out to greet us.”

Kowlsen is a member of Orchard Creek and she said this was her first event at the venue. She said she and her friends will definitely come to another special event. “We love this club.”

“He’s as good with interacting with the people as he is with the food,” said Sandee Morgan of Fishersville about Orchard Creek’s chef at Wednesday’s wine tasting. Also a member, Morgan said she will definitely come to another special event.

Teresa Gauldin said the name Orchard Creek was chosen because the property was formerly an apple orchard.

“And we have the beautiful creek that runs through the property,” she said.

Gauldin said she wishes non-members would understand that Orchard Creek is open to the public now.

“We offer everything from soup to sandwiches to fresh seafood and steaks,” Gauldin said.

At Wednesday’s wine tasting, Gauldin said she enjoyed the opportunity to get to know new members and also “spend time with friends and members while enjoying fantastic food and wine pairings.”

“Our goal is to offer an enjoyable evening that allows people to taste food and wines that they might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience. Expand people’s palate and introduce them to the type of food and wine they can experience at Orchard Creek,” Gauldin said.

For more information, visit Orchard Creek’s Facebook page or website.

