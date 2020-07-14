Exodus Effect Reviews: True Holy Anointing Oil with Cannabis

Published Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Sponsored Post

The Exodus Effect book by Divine Health Origins is an at-home guide about making true holy anointing oil using the secret recipe ingredient, CBD-infused cannabis oil. Based on an old testament error discovered, The Exodus Effect asks if this compelling connection of a possible CBD remedy with a biblical twist could be the hidden path to healing. Found at ExodusError.com, users can watch a very insightful presentation about The Exodus Effect Book about Holy Anointed Oil and the true healing power of using the right ingredients.

The Exodus Error Effect system presents itself as a Holy Anointing Oil recipe book, or a healthy divine ebook and video program looking to help consumers learn how to formulate their own “Highly Anointed Oil.” For context, in Exodus, 30:23, God commanded Moses to make the holy anointing oil using myrrh, sweet cinnamon, Kaneh-bosm, cassia, and olive oil. “And you shall make of these a sacred anointing oil blended as by the perfumer; it shall be a holy anointing oil.” The Exodus Error is a book that teaches Christians of the world to begin healing themselves and extending their lifespan by making cannabis Holy Oil at home.

Based on the discovery of Dr Sula Benet in the 1930s about “an apparent error in the bible”, it led to what Pastor Andrew called The Exodus Effect as the lost recipe to Holy Anointed Oil was finally deciphered from many eons ago.

About The Exodus Effect System

According to the program’s narrator, Pastor Andrew, the Complete Exodus Effect system has discovered hidden details of the ingredients for the anointed cannabis oil used in the Old Testament. However, the goal is not to give a lifespan of Biblical times but instead provide help to heal the body by,

Improving health

Reducing anxiety

Treating health conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, and epilepsy.

Pastor Andrew believes the ingredient lies within the book of Exodus 30:23. The verse reveals the moment Moses received the holy anointing oil recipe from God while in the wilderness. The Pastor believes this anointing holy oil played a role in the Israelites’ sound health.

The divine program relies on an apparent ‘error’ in the Bible’s translation from Hebrew to Greek. Scholars had mistranslated “Qaneh Bosm,” which became the word “Kanabos” and translated to “Cannabis or Hemp.” In the Old Testament, the scholars’ error led to a mistranslation into ‘sweet calamus,’ a typical marsh plant with little value that didn’t have the quality attributed to kaneh-bosm. The error occurred in the oldest Greek translation of the Hebrew Bible, the Septuagint in the third century BC. It was repeatedly used after that in all translations of the Bible.

The Exodus Effect Cannabis Recipe Book System Includes

Under the program, consumers gain access to the following materials:

Exodus Error Book –

The Exodus Error Effect Book is the main ebook that will teach users how to make the cannabis holy anointed oil and, in turn, support their health. It also explains the benefits of cannabis oil, providing details of instructions on how to prepare the Holy Oil at home with different foods and beverages. The main book goes for a price of $67 with a 100% money-back guarantee.

Inside The Exodus Effect Recipe Book, here are topics covered;

Ingredients necessary to make the Cannabis oil at home alongside tips on how to order them

The recipe with mix ratios for the different ingredients

Ways Cannabis oil is effective in improving health and boosting the immune system.

The anti-aging effect of Cannabis oil

How Cannabis oil is effective in reducing pain and general body discomforts

The Lazarus Effect – An ebook on how to boost and extend your health and life in general.

– An ebook on how to boost and extend your health and life in general. Hidden Prayers eBook – An ebook with 33 prayers that you can use to enhance the anointing oil’s power. The prayers are also findings purportedly hidden in the Bible.

– An ebook with 33 prayers that you can use to enhance the anointing oil’s power. The prayers are also findings purportedly hidden in the Bible. Divine Pet – A regimen ebook on how users can formulate and add the anointed oil to their pets to lengthen their lifespans.

Included Extra Material

Prayer Warrior Network – For an extra $39 a month, you can join this community of anointed oil users to pray with for 24/7.

To contact the company for questions on the system or returns, may reach out by phone or sending an email to them at:

Email: support@theexoduseffect.com

support@theexoduseffect.com Phone: 1-877-334-3257

1-877-334-3257 Mailing Address: 777 Brickell Ave #500-10389, Miami, FL 33131

Summary

The Exodus Effects Error system aims to appeal to all those of the Christian Faith, although non-believers are also welcomed. Still, the Divine Origins company recognizes itself as a vitamin and supplement company rather than a faith organization. There is also limited information on the company online or Pastor Andrew’s profile. However, they do provide Divine Healing Solutions, Divine Origins, and pastor Andrew’s Exodus Effect Sacred Healing Oath a full two months to try out the holy anointing oil recipes for the price.

Update: As of June 2020, the business has stopped selling printed copies of its Exodus Effect eBook.

To learn more about The Exodus Effect and see the cannabis oil recipes inside the True Holy Anointed Oil book, visit ExodusError.com today.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments