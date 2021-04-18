EVgo electric vehicle charging stations in Charlottesville’s Water Street Garage

Two electric vehicle fast chargers are available for public use near the Downtown Mall in Water Street Parking Garage in Charlottesville.

The two DC fast chargers were installed by EVgo – a nationwide public fast charging network with over 800 locations – and were fully funded by the state.

Electric vehicle charging stations are a key resource for expanding the opportunities for EV adoption across the state by providing quick stop overs for travelers, assurance for commuters and visitors to Charlottesville, and for local residents who do not have charging options available at their homes or apartments.

By providing public options for EV charging, the City of Charlottesville is helping to support consumer choice in vehicles, lower transportation costs for individuals, and reduce noise, air pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions along City streets. Locating the EV chargers near the Downtown Mall will help support local businesses as EV drivers look for recreation, dining, and shopping opportunities while waiting for the vehicles to charge.

EVs are growing in popularity and adoption across Virginia and in the Charlottesville area. Many local EV owners participated in the Charlottesville Electrify Your Ride event that shared local user EV experiences, displayed the variety of EVs on the market and on our roads, and include test drives of several models of EVs.

The city has received requests and comments from visitors and local residents for an increase in the number of and locations of public EV charging options in Charlottesville. Adding this EVgo charging station is expected to help meet user demand, will expand the availability of charging locations in the city, and builds upon the city’s past mini-grant program that cost-shared EV charging locations for the public with private property owners.

Charging station: User details

The two 50kW EVgo fast chargers are located at the front of the Water Street Parking Garage on the 2nd level. The chargers are available for public use 24/7 and are each equipped with a CHAdeMo and Combo/CCS (SAE J1772 Combo) plug.

Users will be charged regular parking rates for the Water Street Parking Garage and a flat fee of $4.95 + $0.20/min for use of the EVgo charging station.

Project funding

The charging station was built in partnership with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality as part of the Drive Electric Virginia initiative. Drive Electric Virginia aims to build a state-wide network of fast chargers along major highways and traffic corridors across the commonwealth.

Funding was provided through the Volkswagen Fuel Economy settlement as one part of Virginia’s plan for use of the settlement.

More information

City of Charlottesville website: EV Charging in Charlottesville www.charlottesville.gov/EVcharging

See the EVgo website for a description of the capabilities and charging locations: www.evgo.com/charging-locations

