Everything you need to know about Maltipoos before you buy

Maltipoos are a very lovable designer dog breed. Also known as the Moodle, they are actually not a breed on their own but a cross hybrid between the Poodle and the Maltese. Because they have a bit of poodle, they are considered really intelligent dogs.

The popularity of Maltipoos has blown up exponentially when pop icon Jessica Simpson and her former husband who had a Maltipoo starred in a reality show about their marriage some 15 years ago.

The Maltipoo in the show was super cute and sweet, prompting women across American to want one of their own. The demand was so high that breeders struggled to breed the dogs.

At present, they are among the most desirable dogs in the world. If you’re interested in buying one, read on for a detailed guide of all you need to know about Maltipoos.

History of the Maltipoo

Although Maltipoos came onto the scene in the early 90s, the purpose behind the breeding of the Maltipoo has not been exactly established.

Some enthusiasts have argued that it was to bring together the highly desired traits of the Maltese and Miniature Poodle. Others have claimed that they were bred for people prone to dog allergies.

The latter of the two makes a very compelling case considering both the Poodle and the Maltese are hypoallergenic breeds, shed very little, and don’t have that odor common with dogs that some people don’t like.

When discussing the history of this dog, it’s only right that we start with the history of its parents, the Poodle and the Maltese.

The Maltese dog is believed to have its origin in the regions of Italy and the small island of Malta. The Maltese were highly adored by people of royalty and its popularity gradually increased.

The Poodle’s origins date back to 15th century France. They were so popular at the time that they became the national breed of the country. Over the following three or so centuries, these curly-haired dogs increased in popularity across Europe. This led to the poodle being bred down in size to what is now known as the miniature poodle.

Maltipoo’s physical appearance

Even as an adult, the Maltipoo is still a relatively small dog. They get to an average of 11 inches in height and weigh around 5 to 18 pounds.

The color of their coat varies on the Poodle parent. They are available in a wide array of colors with the coat rarely being too dark but this is due to the Maltese, which has an entirely white coat.

The texture of the coat also varies with different Maltipoos having different types of coat. Some have a silky and soft coat while others have a curly and thick coat.

Their personality and temperament

Maltipoos are playful and friendly dogs. They love spending time with their humans and are loyal to a fault. They are more than happy to stay by your side as you relax on the couch.

One of the most alluring features of the Maltipoo is that it has inherited the affectionate nature of the Maltese and the Poodle’s intelligence.

The outcome is a smart and sweet dog that you will love having in your home. However, they tend to warn their owners about the presence of strangers with their barking which can create some friction between you and your neighbors.

But don’t trust it to serve as a watchdog since a lot of them befriend people quite fast. That’s because when it comes to temperament, consider that its parent breeds have great characters and personalities. They are charming and very easy to love. They also get along with other pets and animals if they are socialized enough when they are young.

What you should know about Maltipoo health

Getting a dog means you’re adding a new member to your family. As such, it’s only natural that you should want to know about any health issues it may be susceptible to and its general lifespan.

The downside is dogs live a much shorter life than humans so all we can do is try and ensure they live a happy life. The plus side is smaller dogs tend to live longer. The Maltipoo has a life expectancy of 12 to 13 years. This is, however, determined by the exercise routine and diet of the dog.

Just as humans can inherit a certain disease so can dogs develop a genetic health problem. Avoid breeders who can’t offer a health guarantee on pups or one who says their mixed breed is 100 percent healthy.

Apart from the health issues, it may experience on its own, Maltipoos may also be prone to the health problems common with both the Poodle and the Maltese. But there is a chance that the genetic traits of both parents may make them less likely to develop genetic health conditions.

Some of the health problems of the Maltipoo include the White Shaker Syndrome which is specific to the Maltese and other white coated dogs. Progressive retinal atrophy which causes gradual damage to the retina is another condition that you should consider. It can also develop patellar luxation which moves the kneecap from its normal position.

Maintenance and grooming of the Maltipoo

As highlighted above, the Maltipoo is a hypoallergenic dog that sheds very little fur. Its coat can grow to about 12cm in length and can get quite curly so you need to groom it regularly to keep it from tangling up.

You should also make sure its ears are clean. You can do this by using an ear cleaning solution for pets. Try and brush the dog’s teeth regularly since tiny dogs are susceptible to periodontal disease.

Get a Maltipoo today

Maltipoos are charming, affectionate, and their active nature would make an excellent choice for a new pet parent or someone with a young family. The pups have a wide range of looks and character traits. Their fur varies in color and texture, and they have a high degree of playfulness, companionship, and intelligence.

If you need a one-line summary about Maltipoos, here it is – get one… today. Just make sure you do so from a breeder who will do their best to match you with the right puppy and has all the health certifications required for this dog.

