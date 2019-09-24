Events educate Virginians about 2020 Census, jobs with Census Bureau

The Office of the Governor and the Virginia Complete Count Commission will host regional town halls and job fairs in localities across the Commonwealth to help educate Virginians about the 2020 Census and provide opportunities to meet with job recruiters from the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Together with the Virginia Complete Count Commission, we are supporting education, outreach, and preparation efforts aimed at encouraging full participation in the 2020 Census, especially in communities that are hard-to-count and historically undercounted,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in a new video message.

The first 2020 Census Town Hall and Job Fair will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 25 beginning at 10 a.m. at Capital Area Partnership Uplifting People (CAPUP), 1021 Oliver Hill Way, Richmond.

The goal of the Census is to count every person in the United States of America. Census data is used to determine the distribution of federal funding to state, local, and tribal governments for education, housing, transportation, and healthcare programs, and more.

These events will educate the community on the importance of participation in the Census and how Virginians can get involved in local efforts around the 2020 Census. The events will also have informational tables from the Virginia Departments of Medical Assistance Services, Emergency Management, Social Services, Motor Vehicles, and local Complete Count Committees.

“The Census will begin in six months and connecting Virginians to U.S. Census Bureau job opportunities is an important step in preparing for a complete and accurate count in the 2020 Census,” said Secretary of the Commonwealth Kelly Thomasson. “Not only are these flexible, good-paying jobs for Virginians, Census workers that come from our local communities will help make the personal connections that ensure Virginia’s population is fully counted.”

The U.S. Census Bureau will be hiring thousands of people across the country to facilitate the Census. Job recruiters from the U.S. Census Bureau will be looking for individuals who can work as census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff, and supervisory staff. For more information regarding Census jobs, visit 2020census.gov/en/jobs.

Northam established the Virginia Complete Count Commission to educate Virginians about the 2020 Census, improve participation, and ensure a complete and accurate count. For more information regarding the Virginia Complete Count Commission, visit commonwealth.virginia.gov/completecount.