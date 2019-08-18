Event to offer latest techniques, best management practices for producers
Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will host the 2019 Kentland Beef & Forage Day on Sept. 17.
The event will highlight current research projects at Kentland Farm, address subjects related to grazing practices and pasture management, and feature a farm tour.
Speakers from Virginia Cooperative Extension, Virginia Tech, and industry will deliver workshops and demonstrations on topics including fence building, extending the grazing season, grazing summer annuals, forest to pasture conversion, industrial hemp, using drones to assess pasture health, and hard cider research.
The cost to attend is $10, which includes lunch. To register, please send contact information and payment to the Pulaski County Extension office (Attn: Kentland Field Day): 143 Third Street NW Suite 3, Pulaski, VA 24301. Checks payable to: “Treasurer – Virginia Tech.”
Kentland Farm exists to support the research, teaching, and Extension programs of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Such programs include many of Virginia’s major agricultural crop and livestock species.
The farm is located at 5250 Whitethorne Rd, Blacksburg.
