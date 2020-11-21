Evening, overnight lane closures Nov. 23–25 on I-81 in Rockbridge County

Published Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, 9:24 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Motorists should be alert for two nights of alternating lane closures on northbound Interstate 81 from mile marker 189 to 191 in Rockbridge County.

These lane closures are for milling and paving operations from 5 p.m. Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 23-24), and from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday (Nov. 24-25).

The work zone is between I-81 exit 188 near Lexington and Buena Vista and I-81 exit 191 at I-64. The alternating lane closures may cause congestion on northbound I-81, especially during the early evening hours Monday and Tuesday. All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Related

Comments