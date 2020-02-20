Evee’s 25 helps VMI to third SoCon win, 74-71 over Western Carolina

Freshman guard Travis Evee scored 25 points and VMI held off a late Western Carolina rally to post a 74-71 Southern Conference road win Wednesday night at Ramsey Center.

Joining Evee in double figures was sophomore center Jake Stephens who finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, and four blocks. Freshman guard Kamdyn Curfman and senior guard Garrett Gilkeson added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Forward Onno Steger scored 18 points to lead Western Carolina while guard Mason Faulkner added 17 points, all in the second half. WCU forward Carlos Dotson posted his 16th double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

VMI twice held eight point leads in the final 2:14 of regulation only to see the Catamounts mount rallies and make it a one possession game. The Keydets led 70-62 following Evee’s two free throws with 46.2 left. WCU trimmed it to 70-66 after two Faulkner free throws and Travion McCray layup.

Evee later converted two free throws at the 12.1 mark to push the Keydets ahead 73-68, but Steger pulled the Catamounts within 73-71 with a three-pointer. A quick foul ensued to put Gilkeson at the free throw line with two shots with 3.7 left. The senior missed the first attempt, but made the second setting up a last try by WCU to send the game into OT. Faulkner dribbled the ball into the front court but lost ball control among a crowd of defenders and the Catamounts were unable to launch a shot as time expired.

The Keydets won for just the second time in nine games this season decided by five points or less.

VMI hit 13 three-point shots – the 14th time this season they had 10 or more from beyond the arc in a game.

The contest had 13 lead changes and seven ties before VMI took the lead for good following back-to-back corner threes by freshman guard Lewis Tang with just under eight minutes remaining.

Evee posted his seventh 20+ point game this year.

The Keydets return home Saturday to face UNCG at 1 pm on Senior Day with seniors Gilkeson, Tyler Creammer, and Will Miller honored in a pregame ceremony. The game is being presented by Jim Price Auto.

