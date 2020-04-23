Essential things you need for your golfing adventure

Now that summer is fast approaching, you must be thinking of engaging in outdoor activities to make the most out of bright and sunny days. While you can do the likes of swimming or hiking, two usual ways you can spend this particular season, you might consider playing golf, too.

Aside from golf’s competitive nature, it is also a good way to sweat out because it involves a lot of walking and swinging. However, you can’t just hit the golf course without bringing with you the essentials. Having said that, here are the necessary pieces of equipment you should prepare before going to your golfing sessions:

Golf Clubs

For starters, the most important thing you need to bring with you to your golfing adventure is your golf clubs. While you can rent a set, it’s still ideal to have your own golf clubs.

You may opt for a less expensive option, especially when you only play occasionally. You may also ask casual and seasoned golfers for tips as to the best type of golf clubs for your skill level.

There are sports shops that will let you try their golf clubs before you make your purchase, helping you determine which one is the right option for you.

Golf Gloves and Shoes

While not all golf players prefer using them, top quality gloves can improve your grip, especially if an unexpected downpour happens. Some gloves have special functions that allow you to have a secure grip of your club even if it gets wet because of weather.

The right pair of golf shoes does not only protect your feet from the elements, but it also provides support and stability when you are swinging. Apart from offering comfort, these shoes are also a great way to showcase your personal style.

Golf Tee

A golf tee doesn’t just serve as a ball stand. It also helps improve the flight of the ball, as well as the consistency of your swings. The tried and tested golf tees are the white wooden type, which can be easily placed in your pocket.

Pitch Fork

You must keep in mind that carrying a pitch fork is a responsibility when playing golf to repair pitch marks, whether or not you caused them yourself. A pitch mark is a divot formed when the ball hits the ground after you strike it.

Pitch forks help preserve the root structure of the grass. They work by simply inserting them into divots and carefully pushing them back.

Golf Pencil and Marker

Pencils are used for tallying scores or pitches. A marker pen is also important for checking and monitoring your shot. If you want to improve your game, marker pens can help you analyze your current skill set.

Golf Towel

Golf towels are essential for cleaning your golf balls. While you might see pro players using white towels, the best ones are dark colored towels so washing off the stains won’t cause you a lot of trouble.

Head Covering

Head covering is essential to protect you from direct heat. A hat, visor, and a pair of sunglasses are a must-have during your playing time to make yourself comfortable even on an extremely hot day.

Distance Measuring Device

The traditional way of measuring distance while playing golf is through the naked eye. But, with the advent of technology, golf players now take advantage of various distance measuring devices, such as global positioning systems (GPS) or lasers, which are evolving into crucial golf accessories.

Skin Protection

While playing golf, your skin is exposed to lots of direct sunlight. Wearing a shirt, jacket, or a pullover with UPF coverage will help you protect your skin from ultraviolet radiation. UPF stands for ultraviolet protection factor, a measure for the effectiveness of clothing or fabric against the sun’s UV rays.

Moreover, it pays to bring a sunblock and a lip balm as these products can moisturize your skin, as well as counter the effects of overexposure to the heat.

Water

When playing golf, you will be sweating a lot. Thus, it is important to have bottled waters near you to prevent dehydration, and so you can enjoy your whole golfing experience.

Conclusion

Golf is a fun and competitive sport. To ensure a great start, you must consider the equipment and accessories needed to play it. Remember that planning and preparation are an imperative to avoid unwanted occurrences that can affect your safety and well-being. Being able to bring all the essentials whenever you hit the golf course will help free yourself from worries and allow you to have the best golfing experience.

