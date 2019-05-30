eSputnik introduces real-time omnichannel personalization solutions for large-scale eCommerce

eSputnik, an omnichannel marketing automation software for B2C, introduced a comprehensive set of innovative marketing solutions tailored to the specific needs of large-scale online retailers.

With the eSputnik’s latest update, eCommerce brands can take their digital marketing to the next level. Marketers can now apply a customer-centric, data-informed approach to marketing personalization and easily deliver engaging experiences across a range of direct marketing channels.

Omnichannel personalization based on real-time data. eSputnik provides a rich set of options for real-time content personalization based on customers’ engagement, browsing and buying behavior. This will enable marketers to personalize their messages by automatically inserting and prioritizing product cards, content blocks, images, promo codes, and other content. With eSputnik’s drag-n-drop workflow editor, marketers can easily create automated workflows to trigger campaigns across emails, automated push notifications and other marketing communications.

AI-driven marketing automation. eSputnik develops sophisticated machine learning algorithms to help eCommerce marketers get new insights into their customers, improve conversions and drive customer engagement, loyalty and revenue.

generate relevant, personalized product recommendations on the website, in emails, push notifications, and through other marketing channels across the web;

identify potential VIPs at early stages of the customer lifecycle;

discover new segments based on common attributes and behavior patterns among customers and prospects, and dynamically create personalized offers for each segment;

improve the ROI of email campaigns by optimizing email frequency and timing based on the AI-calculated probability that the emails will get opened.

Enhanced user identification. eSputnik automatically identifies opt-in customers and prospects across all marketing communications they’ve interacted with. This includes interactions that occurred before the customer opted-in for the first time. For this purpose, eSputnik collects and processes real-time data about user interactions with the website, mobile app, email and other channels, along with data from CRM/ERP systems and offline touchpoints.

“Like its namesake Sputnik-1, world’s first artificial satellite that ushered in a new era in human history, eSputnik opens a new era in digital communications for those who want to go above and beyond conventional marketing communications.

eSputnik helps mid-size and large eCommerce businesses move away from intrusive, irrelevant, non-personalized ads towards an individual approach to each customer.”

— Dmitry Kudrenko, CEO eSputnik

Since all the functionality is handled by eSputnik, this removes the need to use any third-party tools or spend human resources to guide each customer to the offer they’re most likely to be interested in. eSputnik specialists ensure full transparency of all processes handled by the system and provide professional analysis and support for the clients’ marketing strategy.

The eSputnik team maintains great sender reputation and delivery rates for all marketing messages sent with the system. Coupled with the superior sending speed of 144,285 emails per minute, this allows delivering timely, relevant marketing communications at any scale.

About eSputnik

Founded in 2012, eSputnik.com ​is an omnichannel marketing automation system designed to help B2C companies engage with customers in a meaningful and efficient way. Headquartered in California with an R&D team based in Ukraine, eSputnik is trusted by more than 37,000 brands worldwide to send up to a billion emails every month. Among its customers are eCommerce projects, marketplaces, classifieds and employment websites.

