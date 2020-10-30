ESPN releases schedule for 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Dec. 8-9

Published Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, 10:44 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The matchups for the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge have been set for the 22nd event, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8 and Wednesday, Dec. 9.

All 14 games will air on ESPN’s networks and be available via the ESPN app. Game times and networks will be announced at a later date.

There are five first-time ACC/Big Ten Challenge contests this year: Clemson-Maryland, Louisville-Wisconsin, Notre Dame-Ohio State, Pitt-Northwestern and Syracuse-Rutgers.

Since its inception, the ACC is 12-6-3 in the Challenge and 133-106 in Challenge games.

2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Boston College at Minnesota

Illinois at Duke

North Carolina at Iowa

Ohio State at Notre Dame

Penn State at Virginia Tech

Purdue at Miami

Syracuse at Rutgers

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Georgia Tech at Nebraska

Indiana at Florida State

Louisville at Wisconsin

Maryland at Clemson

Michigan State at Virginia

NC State at Michigan

Pitt at Northwestern

Related

Comments