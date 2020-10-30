 

ESPN releases schedule for 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Dec. 8-9

Published Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, 10:44 am

acc big ten challengeThe matchups for the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge have been set for the 22nd event, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8 and Wednesday, Dec. 9.

All 14 games will air on ESPN’s networks and be available via the ESPN app. Game times and networks will be announced at a later date.

There are five first-time ACC/Big Ten Challenge contests this year: Clemson-Maryland, Louisville-Wisconsin, Notre Dame-Ohio State, Pitt-Northwestern and Syracuse-Rutgers.

Since its inception, the ACC is 12-6-3 in the Challenge and 133-106 in Challenge games.

2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Tuesday, Dec. 8

  • Boston College at Minnesota
  • Illinois at Duke
  • North Carolina at Iowa
  • Ohio State at Notre Dame
  • Penn State at Virginia Tech
  • Purdue at Miami
  • Syracuse at Rutgers

Wednesday, Dec. 9

  • Georgia Tech at Nebraska
  • Indiana at Florida State
  • Louisville at Wisconsin
  • Maryland at Clemson
  • Michigan State at Virginia
  • NC State at Michigan
  • Pitt at Northwestern

