ESPN releases schedule for 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge: Dec. 8-9
The matchups for the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge have been set for the 22nd event, scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 8 and Wednesday, Dec. 9.
All 14 games will air on ESPN’s networks and be available via the ESPN app. Game times and networks will be announced at a later date.
There are five first-time ACC/Big Ten Challenge contests this year: Clemson-Maryland, Louisville-Wisconsin, Notre Dame-Ohio State, Pitt-Northwestern and Syracuse-Rutgers.
Since its inception, the ACC is 12-6-3 in the Challenge and 133-106 in Challenge games.
2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Tuesday, Dec. 8
- Boston College at Minnesota
- Illinois at Duke
- North Carolina at Iowa
- Ohio State at Notre Dame
- Penn State at Virginia Tech
- Purdue at Miami
- Syracuse at Rutgers
Wednesday, Dec. 9
- Georgia Tech at Nebraska
- Indiana at Florida State
- Louisville at Wisconsin
- Maryland at Clemson
- Michigan State at Virginia
- NC State at Michigan
- Pitt at Northwestern