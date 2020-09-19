Equity and Inclusion Enforcement Act passes House of Representatives

Published Saturday, Sep. 19, 2020, 9:23 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The House of Representatives voted 232-188 on Wednesday to pass the Equity and Inclusion Enforcement Act (H.R. 2574), which would allow private individuals to file lawsuits under the Civil Rights Act’s Title VI authority, allowing students and parents to remedy discrimination in education.

The bill is now in the Senate.

“Every student has the right to access public education, free from discriminatory practices, said Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D-VA-02). “By establishing a position within the Department of Education to focus on equity and inclusion, we move towards a public education system that is more just and will benefit every student, regardless of sex, ethnicity, ability, or their zip code.”

Related

Comments