Equality Virginia is sponsoring billboards to highlight anti-LGBT discrimination in the state

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Equality Virginia has launched a month-long community education campaign to increase awareness about the fact that it is still legal in Virginia to discriminate against gay and transgender people.

There are no statewide protections for LGBT people in employment or housing leaving Virginians vulnerable to discrimination in their daily lives. The new billboards read, “Someone you know is gay… they can be fired for who they are.”

The campaign references the famous “Someone You Know Is Gay…” billboards erected around Richmond in the mid-1980s. Led by Guy Kinman and the Richmond Gay Alliance, the effort aimed to build awareness that many of us know someone who is gay and that human connection is an important element in decreasing prejudice.

“Many people are surprised to learn that it is still legal under our state’s laws to fire a hardworking employee, deny them an apartment, and otherwise discriminate against people simply because they’re gay or transgender,” said James Parrish, Executive Director of Equality Virginia. “The good news is, support for equality has grown by leaps and bounds and people from all walks of life have come to understand that we all have LGBT loved ones, coworkers, and friends. The goal of this year’s campaign is to increase understanding of the lack of legal protections these communities face and demonstrate the toll discrimination takes on LGBT Virginians and their families.”

Follow-up billboards will feature LGBT Virginians and quotes on the adversity they face because of the lack of legal protections. Radio spots in the Richmond and Hampton Roads markets will complement the billboard campaign.

Equality Virginia is prioritizing community education while working in the Virginia General Assembly to pass nondiscrimination protections in housing and public employment based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Similar bills have passed the Virginia Senate with strong bipartisan support for three consecutive years.

During the 2018 legislative session, House Speaker Kirk Cox prevented a committee vote on those bills – SB 202 and SB 423 – despite significant bipartisan support on the House floor to pass both pieces of legislation.

Related

Subscribe Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined. Click here!

News From Around the Web

Shop Google