EPL standings: Main intrigues of championship

Since the very start of the championship of England, there has been a group of leaders, who are fighting for the title. However, the competition is so exciting exactly because it has intrigues at all levels of the standings.

The fans’ attention was riveted to the main favorites of the tournament, so almost no one noticed the progress of London Arsenal. Unai Emery’s squad started with two defeats in a row, however, this is understandable since they played against Chelsea and Manchester City. After that, the coach began to use a slightly different formation. There now was a place for Aubameyang and Lacazette on the field, who became the main goalscorers of the Gunners. As a result, they had several wins in a row, and frankly one could only dream of such series during the latest seasons with Wenger.

Naturally, Arsenal will unlikely succeed in the fight for the title, however, the club is capable of qualifying for the Champions League. Manchester United, one of the main competitors, failed the beginning of this season, while Tottenham is still quite unstable. It is the Spurs who are considered as the main opponents of Emery’s team in the long tournament run. In EPLtable, they are already positioned nearby, and in the future this competition will only increase.

Todayscore section gives you an opportunity to learn all the latest news and not to miss anything important from the world of English football and other championships. All results are fully presented on the website.

London Arsenal Prospects

Today, Arsenal has a good chance to enter TOP 4 by the end of the championship for the first time in 3 seasons. Among the factors that can help the Gunners to succeed, the following ones should be highlighted:

Coaching decisions of Unai Emery. The Spaniard has established himself as a good tactician. He managed to find a place on the field for several leaders at once and revealed them in a completely different style. For example, he uses Aubameyang in the side attack. Lack of workload in the Champions League. This time, the Gunners play in the Europa League again. During the group stage, they got quite convenient opponents, with whom they can play in a part load mode. Though, one should take into account the fact that the main rival, Tottenham, already has little chances of continuing the struggle in the Champions League and, rather, will focus on the Europa League. Good lineup. This is very important in the long run since the tournament is long and is added by Cups and international competitions.

Thus, the current season can be a real turning point for Emery’s squad, because they are finally able to please their fans with a successful performance at the domestic arena.

