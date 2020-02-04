ePac Flexible Packaging to invest $6.5M in new facility in Henrico County

ePac Flexible Packaging will invest $6.5 million to establish a new, high-tech manufacturing facility in Henrico County.

Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and Maryland for the project, which will create 35 new jobs, according to a release from the governor’s office.

“Technology is changing the way companies operate, and ePac Flexible Packaging has developed an innovative digital platform that sets the company apart from its competitors,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “ePac’s new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Henrico County will enable the company to continue producing and delivering orders quickly and efficiently, and help drive the growth of Virginia businesses that will now have access to a high-quality, local provider of sustainable packaging solutions.”

Founded in 2016 with a mission to serve small-and medium-size businesses throughout the United States, ePac Flexible Packaging is technology-driven and built to provide customers with a fast and easy way to buy flexible packaging. ePac is the first supplier in North America built entirely on the latest wide-web digital printing technology, the HP Indigo 20000. The company produces finished pouches and rollstock, and offers high definition custom printing with variable imaging while eliminating plate fees and enabling customers to print to demand.

“As ePac Flexible Packaging continues to expand its reach across the United States and internationally, we are pleased that Henrico County offers the robust infrastructure and strategic location needed for the company’s new manufacturing operation,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “This important investment will provide ePac access to greater markets from the Commonwealth, and we are proud to support the company’s growth.”

“ePac was created with a mission to provide locally-based consumer packaged goods companies with great flexible packaging to compete with large brands and to go to market quickly and economically,” said Robert Laird, General Manager of ePac Richmond. “Our customers are predominantly small- and medium-sized food manufacturers who value fast time-to-market and the ability to order to demand. As we evaluated the Virginia market, we found a vibrant food manufacturing industry that we believe we could add value to and help small brands become big brands.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia and will support ePac’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

“We are pleased to welcome ePac to Henrico County,” said Fairfield District Supervisor Frank Thornton. “With its emerging, advanced manufacturing technology and its perfect location off I-95 at the North Run Business Park, ePac will deliver excellent products and provide fast service to its customers. We wish ePac much success and thank them for joining our manufacturing community in Henrico County.”

“This is great news for the economy of Henrico County and the Greater Richmond metro area,” said Senator Jennifer McClellan. “These 35 jobs at ePac will help bolster Henrico County’s growing technology hub, and will support continued economic growth in our region. Our region is a great place for small businesses to locate, and we will continue working to bring more quality jobs to Greater Richmond.”

