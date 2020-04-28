Enzyme mask: Is it right for me?

An enzyme mask is a great way to get all of the benefits of using enzymes in your skincare routine. Here’s what you need to know if you’re wondering whether an enzyme mask is right for you.

What are Enzymes?

Enzymes are any chemical that speeds up chemical reactions without themselves being consumed by the reaction. You can think about an enzyme as a catalyst. Enzymes can enhance all kinds of chemical processes including metabolism and digestion. They are present throughout your body to aid various body functions.

Enzymes and Skin

Enzymes can work on your skin to break down dead skin cells. Dead skin cells in the upper layer of your skin are a lot of the reason that skin can look wrinkled or discolored. By exfoliating away the dead skin cells on the surface of your skin, you enable new skin cells to develop. This is how enzymes can make your skin healthier and more beautiful.

Do I Need Enzymes?

Most people can benefit from enzymes. It is a common misconception that people are either born or not born with good skin. As much as 80% of the appearance of aging is the result of environmental factors like sun damage, pollution, and a poor diet.

Enzymes can remove dead and damaged skin cells to make your skin more beautiful. Here are some signs that enzymes could be effective for you.

Fine lines and wrinkles. Enzymes can remove the dead, dry skin that results in wrinkles and allow fresh new skin that is packed with collagen to grow, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Enzymes can remove the dead, dry skin that results in wrinkles and allow fresh new skin that is packed with collagen to grow, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Discoloration . Many people experience some discoloration such as brown spots on their faces as they get older. Enzymes exfoliate away this discoloration and help your skin tone to appear more even.

. Many people experience some discoloration such as brown spots on their faces as they get older. Enzymes exfoliate away this discoloration and help your skin tone to appear more even. Dry skin . Skin often seems dry because it is full of dead skin cells. By exfoliating away the dead, dry skin cells, enzymes allow skin to remain more moisturized and healthier looking.

. Skin often seems dry because it is full of dead skin cells. By exfoliating away the dead, dry skin cells, enzymes allow skin to remain more moisturized and healthier looking. Acne. Enzymes aren’t just good for lines and wrinkles. They also can be highly effective in dealing with acne. By eliminating the dead skin cells that tend to clog pores, enzymes can reduce or even eliminate acne.

What Kind of Enzymes are Used on Skin?

There are a number of enzymes that can be effective for revitalizing your skin. Most of the best enzymes for skin come from fruits. Here are some fruits that have great exfoliating enzymes.

Pineapple

Pineapple contains a powerful enzyme known as bromelain. If you ever notice a tingling sensation when you eat fresh pineapple, you have encountered bromelain. Bromelain can do a lot to reverse the damage caused by free radicals, remove dead skin cells, and leave you with smooth even skin texture.

Bromelain is especially useful for unclogging pores and reducing redness to eliminate acne. If you have skin that is prone to acne or redness or if your skin is scarred, red, or dull, enzymes from pineapple may be very useful for you.

Papaya

The enzyme in papaya is known as papain. Papain can reduce redness, including red marks and scars from acne. This enzyme also helps to lock in moisture and reduce dry skin. Papaya has lots of antioxidants and vitamins as well, which can help to nourish your skin. Papaya enzymes are a great choice if your skin is damaged by the sun or acne or has discoloration for any reason.

Blueberry

Blueberries are well known for their powerful antioxidants, but they also have very effective enzymes that can improve the appearance of your skin. Blueberry enzymes can help to clean your skin and keep it hydrated. Your skin will look smoother and brighter and be protected from the damage of free radicals when you use blueberry enzymes in your face care routine.

Receive the Advantages of Enzymes with an Enzyme Mask

An enzyme mask is a great way for you to benefit from all of the advantages of enzymes. A mask provides excellent coverage and enables enzymes to work their magic on your skin for incredible results.

