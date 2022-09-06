Entries sought for 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest
All Virginia middle school and high school students are eligible to participate in the Virginia War Memorial 2022 Veterans Day Student Essay Contest.
Public, private and homeschooled students are welcomed to enter the contest. A winner will be selected from all middle school entries (grades 6-8) and a winner from high school entries (grades 9-12).
This year’s essay topic is “A Virginian who served in the United States military during the Vietnam War who inspires you.” A member of a student’s family, community, or a famous man or woman from Virginia who served in any branch of the U.S. Armed Forces may be the subject of their essay. Essays should be 500-750 words long, and include interviews and primary sources.
The two students who win the essay contest will each receive a prize package courtesy of the Virginia War Memorial Foundation and each of their teachers will receive a $100 gift card to purchase classroom supplies. The students will be invited to come to Richmond to read their essays and participate in the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial on Friday, November 11, 2022.
Deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022 on the foundation’s website.
Dedicated in 1956, the Virginia War Memorial’s mission is to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth and Inspire Patriotism in All. The Memorial includes the names of the nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and the Global War on Terrorism. A division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, the memorial is at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia, open Mondays-Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for special events.