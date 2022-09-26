Enjoy the fruits of labor with new works by K. Alexandra Soler

An exhibition of works created by K. Alexandra Soler will be showcased at Bridgewater College Oct. 5 through Nov. 2 in the Beverly Perdue Art Gallery located on the main level of the John Kenny Forrer Learning Commons.

An amalgamation of materials, processes and experiences accumulated while laboring in a post-academic environment, “Work [And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves]” is a celebration of all things work.

Featuring notes of office work, selections of mechanical work, splashes of homework and just a hint of art – the exhibition invites you to grab a coffee and enjoy the fruits of labor.

Soler, a 2012 graduate of Bridgewater College, is an artist currently working and teaching in Greensboro, N.C.

Her work is diverse in media and ranges from found metal sculpture to digital processes to drawing.

The art exhibition will have an opening reception in the gallery on Oct. 10 from 5-7 p.m. with an artist’s talk at 5:30 p.m.

The exhibition, opening reception and artist’s talk are free and open to the public.

The gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to midnight, on Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to midnight.

For more information, visit bridgewater.edu/