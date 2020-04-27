Enjoy the convenience of a hostel in the Makati area

Published Monday, Apr. 27, 2020, 7:06 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Booking a hostel in the Makati area of Manila puts you right in the heart of the most vibrant area of the city. It’s the main business district of Manila by day. But if you’re staying in this part of Manila, you’ll soon discover that Makati is much more than just a business district. It’s also a cultural and artistic hub in this vast city.

And when the sun sinks into Manila Bay, another side of Makati reveals itself to visitors staying in a hostel in the Makati area. This is when the area erupts into lights and music, and the fun side of Makati takes over.

Makati by Night

To immerse yourself in the nightlife of Makati, head to Poblacion, the ground zero for nightlife in Makati. Poblacion is a strip of pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes that serve as an after-hours hangout for scores of Makati office workers. It also attracts residents from all over the city, and foreign visitors as well.

Stroll along the streets of Poblacion, and you’ll find some of the liveliest restaurants and bars in the city. From ethnic restaurants featuring food from all over the world to rooftop bars that provide a panoramic view of the Manila skyline, Poblacion has something for every nightlife lover.

Stroll Around the Markets of Makati

Makati is also well-known in Manila for some of the best weekend markets. Two of the most popular are Salcedo Saturday Market and Greenfield Weekend Market. If you visit either of them, be sure to work up an appetite beforehand.

Both of these markets feature fresh food prepared as you watch. But it’s the variety of the food on offer that will astound you. Everything from fresh juices to street food to gourmet delicacies is offered at both of these Makati markets.

Manila residents usually come to the markets to do their food shopping every weekend, but they stay to enjoy some of the multitudes of tasty foods available as well. The markets serve as a community meeting place to enjoy the evening breezes and tuck into a wide variety of mouth-watering foods.

Shopping at Greenbelt

Greenbelt is actually five distinct shopping areas located in Ayala Center in Makati. Each of these shopping areas (numbered 1 to 5) offer a unique vibe and architecture. The numbers signify the oldest (number 1) to the newest (number 5), with the oldest dating back to the 1970s.

Greenbelt, like Makati itself, transforms itself at night into an entertainment center that offers live music from several of the bars, restaurants and cafes.

In the midst of these sprawling shopping areas, lies Greenbelt park. This is a stately park that’s home to water fountains, a pond, sculptures, and a chapel for the deeply Catholic local community.

Discover Everything Makati Has to Offer

By booking a hostel in the Makati area, you get to discover everything that Makati has to offer throughout the day and night. Come and discover the vibrancy and excitement of one of the most popular areas of Manila.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments