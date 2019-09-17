End Citizens United endorses 15 for Virginia General Assembly

Published Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019, 1:02 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

End Citizens United announced today its endorsement of 15 candidates for the Virginia General Assembly, all of whom are committed to fixing the Commonwealth’s broken campaign finance system.

The list of endorsed candidates includes: Jennifer Woofter (HD-22), Joshua Cole (HD-28), Mavis Taintor (HD-33), Vivian Watts (HD-39), Morgan Goodman (HD-55), Tim Hickey (HD-59), Lindsey Dougherty (HD-62), Rodney Willett (HD-73), Nancy Guy (HD-83), Jess Foster (HD-88), Missy Cotter Smasal (SD-08), Ghazala Hashmi (SD-10), Amanda Pohl (SD-11), Ronnie Ross (SD-27), and Qasim Rashid (SD-28).

“These reformers will fight vigorously to root out government corruption and increase transparency in Virginia,” said End Citizens United President Tiffany Muller. “The influence of Big Money isn’t only felt in Washington – it’s corrupting state-level politics, too. By running reform-focused campaigns, these candidates are proving to Virginia families that they’ll work to represent their voices in the legislature, not benefit the bottom line of corporate special interests. ECU is proud to endorse these reformers, and we look forward to helping them win in November.”

The endorsed candidates are committed to prioritizing reform measures such as creating common-sense limits on campaign contributions, eliminating dark money in Virginia elections, and restricting contributions from corporations with government contracts.

ECU also endorsed the following candidates for Virginia’s state legislature earlier this cycle: Chris Hurst (HD-12), Kelly Fowler (HD-21), Larry Barnett (HD-27), Elizabeth Guzman (HD-31), Dan Helmer (HD-40), Lee Carter (HD-50), Sheila Bynum-Coleman (HD-66),Schuyler VanValkenburg (HD-72), Len Myers (HD-81), Karen Mallard (HD-84), Alex Askew (HD-85), Suhas Subramanyam (HD-87), Shelly Simonds (HD-93), Mike Mullin (HD-94), Phil Hernandez (HD-100), and Debra Rodman (SD-12).

ECU was established in March 2015 to counter the harmful effects of Citizens United and reform our campaign finance system. Its affiliated project, Fight for Reform (FFR), focuses on bringing transparency and accountability to state and local elections around the country.