End Citizens United and Let America Vote endorse Qasim Rashid in First District race

End Citizens United and Let America Vote have endorsed Democrat Qasim Rashid in Virginia’s First Congressional District.

“Qasim Rashid is a lifelong community advocate who has worked on behalf of Virginia families throughout his career,” ECU and LAV President Tiffany Muller said. “As a human rights lawyer who has fought for immigrants, women, children, and other marginalized groups, he’ll continue to fight to make government work better for all Virginians in Congress. We’re proud to endorse Qasim Rashid, and we look forward to helping him win.”

“I will always act in the interest of working families, not corporations and wealthy donors,” Rashid said. “In Washington, I will serve those I am elected to represent and restore trust back in our democracy by fighting to limit the influence of money in politics. I’m proud to be endorsed by End Citizens United and Let America Vote, and I look forward to working alongside them in the fight to root out corruption in Washington.”

ECU and LAV recently merged to combat the two biggest challenges facing our democracy: Big Money and voter suppression. ECU is dedicated to getting Big Money out of politics and fixing the rigged system in Washington so that the government works for all Americans. LAV is building a grassroots effort to fight back against voter suppression and protect every American’s right to vote.

ECU and LAV will work to end our rigged political system by electing reform champions, passing meaningful legislative reforms, and elevating these issues in the national conversation.

ECU has more than 4 million members nationwide, including over 5,500 in the First District, and is entirely grassroots-funded with an average donation of just $14.

In 2018, more than 1,000 LAV grassroots volunteers knocked on over 340,000 doors, made 112,000 calls, and sent 341,000 texts to help elect 100 pro-democracy leaders.

