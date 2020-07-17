EMU’s Tim Jones named to NABC Honors Court

EMU men’s basketball player Tim Jones (Forestville, Md./Central) has been named to the 2019-20 National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court.

In his third year with the Runnin Royals, Jones is a business administration major with a minor of recreational leadership and sports studies. He led EMU and was eighth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference with 15.5 points per game. Jones was third in the ODAC with 101 free throws and second with 134 attempts. He added 80 assists and 23 steals in his second season as EMU’s starting point guard.

The Honors Court recognized more than 1,350 men’s collegiate basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the past season.

To meet the criteria for the Honors Court a student-athlete must be a junior or senior with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher at the end of the academic year.

