EMU’s Isaac Alderfer named ODAC Athlete Of The Week

EMU’s Isaac Alderfer has been named the ODAC Athlete of the Week.

Alderfer, a junior who is only in his second year running collegiate track, enjoyed a stellar start to his season with a pair of third place finishes in mid-distance events at the Keydet Invitational hosted by VMI last Saturday.

Alderfer, a graduate of Broadway High School in Rockingham County, was the top Division III finisher in the 800-meter and mile runs, posting times of 1:55.48 and 4:16.80, respectively. His mile mark is a new personal-best and ranks #1 in the country, while his 800m time came up just 0.51-seconds shy of PR and sits second in the early Division III rankings.

An All-ODAC, All-State and All-Region performer for the Royals last spring, Alderfer’s first ODAC Athlete of the Week award joins one he earned from the 2019 cross country season. He already owns the EMU record for the 800m at 1:54.97, and is now second all-time at EMU in the mile. His time at the Keydet Invitational is just 2.12 off Tyler Denlinger’s program record of 4:14.68.

Eastern Mennonite has this weekend off, preparing for the Roanoke Invitational Challenge on Jan. 30.

