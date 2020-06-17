EMU’s Emily Davis earns all-state softball first team honors

Published Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

EMU softball player Emily Davis (King George, Va./Fredericksburg Christian) capped her breakout sophomore season with a spot on the All-State First Team.

This names Davis as one of the top three outfielders in the state, as voted upon by the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).

After limited playing time as a freshman, Davis took over in the Royals’ leadoff spot and responded by batting 3-for-5 in the first game of 2020. She never slowed down and finished with a .472 batting average, scoring 12 runs in 12 games. Setting up her team’s offense, she reached base multiple times in eight games.

Davis was one of the top all-around threats in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, with all three slash line numbers coming in top-6. She was fifth in slugging at .750, and sixth in each batting at .472 and on-base at .558 on-base. Along with those, the sophomore was also top-12 in the ODAC in runs, hits, doubles, home runs and walks.

Over what turned out to be the final five games of the year, Davis hit .600 (9-for-15) with four walks, scoring nine runs and hitting a pair of homers. She earned an ODAC Player of the Week award for the stretch.

This is the program’s first All-State First Team honoree since Mariah Foltz in 2017.

Entering 2020 with just two upperclassmen on the roster, the Royals earned a record of 4-8 overall, but won three of their last five games.

VaSID names 44 all-state teams in 23 sports each year, as well as an Academic All-State squad and an all-sports champion in both the University and College Divisions. Membership in VaSID is open to all media relations professionals working at a university or conference in the state of Virginia.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments