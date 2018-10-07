EMU women’s soccer posts second ODAC win

The EMU soccer women played at home against Hollins tonight and won 6-0. This is the second consecutive ODAC win for the Royals who improve to 4-5-0 overall and 2-3-0 in conference.

The scoring started in the 18th minute when Hannah York (Richmond, Va./ John Randolph Tucker) took a cross from Rachel Sauder (Lyndhurst, Va./Stuarts Draft) then fired in a strike to the far side of the goal for her third goal of the season.

The Royals continued to control the ball in the first half creating opportunities for themselves. EMU broke through with a second goal in the 42nd minute when Sauder sent a ball over to Ariel Barbosa (Baltimore, Md./Towson) who tap the ball into the corner of the net.

It took only a few minutes into the second half for the Royals to score their third goal in the 48th minute off the foot of Sauder that was set up by Haley Barnes (Bassett, Va./Bassett) for her fourth goal of the season.

Sauder capitalized again in the 60th minute when she collected a deflected ball off of the keeper in front of the goal with the assist to Liz Huffman (Mechanicsburg, Pa./Mechanicsburg Area).

In the 63rd minute a foul committed by Hollins in the box set up a penalty shot for EMU that Shaylla Oswald (Broadway, Va./Broadway) took and benefitted from with her second goal of the season.

Leigh Lumsden (Madison, Va./Madison County) added to the offense in the 83rd minute controlling a pass from Barbosa on the left side for her second goal of the season.

EMU is back in action in a week on Saturday, October 13, when they host their Senior Recognition against Roanoke at 4:00pm during EMU’s Homecoming Weekend.

