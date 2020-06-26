EMU volleyball men named to All-Academic team

Three EMU men’s volleyball players earned a spot on this year’s Continental Volleyball Conference All-Academic Team.

Sophomore Jacob Durren (Gloucester, Va./Gloucester) took a repeat selection after also earning it as a freshman. This follows an All-CVC Second Team honor for Durren. Neo Carter (Newport News, Va./Heritage) and Joshua Gomez (Puerto Montt, Chile/German School Puerto Montt), each in their first year in the program, were also named All-Academic.

A total of 72 student-athletes made the CVC All-Academic Team this year. In order for a player to earn All-Academic Team honors he must carry at least a 3.3 cumulative grade-point average.

The Royals finished the 2020 season with a record of 3-8. EMU was 1-3 in CVC play before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the majority of the conference schedule.

