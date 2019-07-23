EMU, USA Triathlon add second summer clinic

After the success of the first-ever EMU Women’s Triathlon Clinic in late June, Eastern Mennonite and USA Triathlon are teaming up for another clinic in Harrisonburg on Monday, Aug. 12.

For ages 12 to 18, the second clinic will have a similar schedule as the first, with the expansion of a strength and yoga session wrapping up the day at 2:00pm.

The two-fold purpose of the clinic is to create an educational platform for females interested in competing in triathlon at the collegiate club and NCAA varsity levels, and to increase the number of student-athletes existing varsity programs can use to recruit while exposing more high school age athletes to the sport of triathlon.

The day includes an overview of the sport of triathlon, brief sessions with each of the three legs of the sport, and timed running and swimming trials. Check-in starts at 8:15am on EMU’s University Commons, includes a bike ride to and from Westover Pool in Harrisonburg, and concludes at 2:00pm at the EMU Fitness Center. Check-in for an optional bike clinic starts at 7:15am.

Attendance will be capped at 30 for the free clinic.

Click here to register for the clinic.

“This is an exciting opportunity for young women who are new to the sport of triathlon to receive coaching in swimming, cycling and running from top athletes and coaches,” explained Hepler, himself a seven-time IRONMAN. “USA Triathlon has provided the resources to make the event free. This is truly an amazing opportunity. I’m pleased that USA Triathlon has given me the opportunity to promote EMU’S NCAA Women’s Triathlon program and to give back to a sport that has given me so much.”

For more information email Hepler at bob.hepler@emu.edu.

Hepler has already been utilizing the cross training benefits of swimming and biking with his athletes in EMU’s cross country and track & field programs.

